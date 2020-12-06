AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

