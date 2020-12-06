AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Veritex by 1,387.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 855,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2,158.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth about $2,053,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 119.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,166 shares of company stock valued at $291,173. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

