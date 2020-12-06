AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 342 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Glaukos by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.