AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,500 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,893,000 after acquiring an additional 574,082 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,107,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,665,000 after buying an additional 119,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,125,000 after buying an additional 2,181,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 2,838,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.