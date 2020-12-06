AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

NYSE SPB opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

