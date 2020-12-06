Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 103,482 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.28% of Allison Transmission worth $50,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after buying an additional 1,580,525 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,500,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,481,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,279,000 after purchasing an additional 518,055 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 539,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 511,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,317,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.