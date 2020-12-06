Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.