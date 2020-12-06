AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $50.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.56.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AHCO opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.24 and a beta of -0.06.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.