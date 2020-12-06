Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 18.9% in November

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 457,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ACST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Aegis lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.40. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.08.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.
