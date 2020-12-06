Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 18.9% in November

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 457,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Aegis lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.40. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

