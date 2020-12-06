Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,584 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 338,756 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 972,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,132 shares of company stock worth $262,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.77. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

