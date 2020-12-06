29,800 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,669,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,609,000 after acquiring an additional 391,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 98.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alcoa by 32.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,441,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $14.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

