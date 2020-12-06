2,541 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $129.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.12. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $134.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.86.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

