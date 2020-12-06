1,794 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Generac by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,117,000 after buying an additional 120,669 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,473,000 after buying an additional 148,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after buying an additional 332,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Generac by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC opened at $205.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.