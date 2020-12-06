122,900 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Camping World by 34.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 780.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 49,841 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $731,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $3,741,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $650,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.52. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

