10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $149.04 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $166.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXG. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $912,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,752,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $2,872,435.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,488 shares of company stock worth $16,747,333 in the last 90 days.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.