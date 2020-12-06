10,969 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,969 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.93 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

