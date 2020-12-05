Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $130.00. The stock traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $178.43, with a volume of 189180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.79.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,793,341.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,359 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zscaler by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Zscaler by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

