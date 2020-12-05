Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $130.00. The stock traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $178.43, with a volume of 189180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.79.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ZS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.
In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,793,341.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,359 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.09 and a beta of 0.79.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.