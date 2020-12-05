Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

