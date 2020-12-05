Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €100.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.75 ($89.11).

FRA:ZAL opened at €78.78 ($92.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.33. Zalando SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

