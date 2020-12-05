Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) – Zacks Investment Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Qualigen Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Qualigen Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ QLGN opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.57. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 313,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.