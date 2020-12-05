Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Buy

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

SBLK stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $833.93 million, a P/E ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

