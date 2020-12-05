XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $138.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPO Logistics traded as high as $119.71 and last traded at $116.40. 3,999,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 1,356,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.01.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 102.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 239.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

