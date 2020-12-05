XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $138.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $120.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.