XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in XP were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic LLC raised its holdings in XP by 1.1% during the second quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,046,000 after purchasing an additional 681,221 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in XP by 18,065.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XP by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 235,949 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of XP by 12.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of XP by 15.3% in the second quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 852,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,769 shares during the last quarter.

XP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

XP stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

