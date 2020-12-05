WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WOWI stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. WOWI has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

WOWI Company Profile

WOWI, Inc, an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies.

