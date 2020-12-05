William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Helios Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at $345,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,015 shares of company stock worth $214,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

