William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $71.75 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

