Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 54,041 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 54,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $411,252.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 8,613 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $63,736.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $7.43 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HYMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

