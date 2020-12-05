Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.37% of Welbilt worth $28,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.50 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

