Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Weis Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

