Wedbush Weighs in on Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

NYSE:THO opened at $95.82 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 20.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

