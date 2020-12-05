Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,898 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after buying an additional 911,959 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,265,000 after buying an additional 511,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,962,000 after buying an additional 472,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

VNO stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

