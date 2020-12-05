Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 194 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 194 price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 191.64.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

