VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4,464.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.89% of VMware worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in VMware by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,179 shares of company stock worth $5,537,036 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

