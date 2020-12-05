Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.25% of Virtusa worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtusa in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Virtusa by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtusa by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barrington Research downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

