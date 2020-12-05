Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $198,000 in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FF. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 148,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 72,819 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 91,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of FF stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $528.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.