Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 11,600 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Dynex Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 450.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dynex Capital by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

