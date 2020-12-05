Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Down to $24.31

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $20.16. Veritone shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 58,194 shares.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Veritone alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $752.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 63.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veritone by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 233.0% during the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.