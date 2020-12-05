Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $341.70 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.10 and a 200-day moving average of $299.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.