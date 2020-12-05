ValuEngine Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

USX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.69 million, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.27. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $801,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

