ValuEngine Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $894.88 million, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.69. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 374.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 36.4% in the second quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

