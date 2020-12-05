US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $30.89 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

