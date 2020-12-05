US Bancorp DE Sells 9,617 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

NYSE:B opened at $49.51 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.