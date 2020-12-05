US Bancorp DE Sells 947 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

