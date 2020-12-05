US Bancorp DE Sells 5,881 Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 48.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNKN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Shares of DNKN opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

