US Bancorp DE Sells 485 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,950,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,702,000 after acquiring an additional 121,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,245,000 after acquiring an additional 74,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,913,000 after purchasing an additional 400,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $163.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.31. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 132.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $163.73.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

