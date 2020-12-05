US Bancorp DE Sells 415 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 184,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 241,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $86.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.