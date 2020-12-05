US Bancorp DE Sells 2,126 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618,807 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,979,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,173 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,091.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024,122 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,316 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

