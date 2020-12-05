US Bancorp DE Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $12,971,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $12,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $71.60 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

