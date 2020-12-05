US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

